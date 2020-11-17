‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 8 recap: Who’s in, who’s out of the battles on November 16? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The third night of “The Voice” battles aired on Monday, with each of the superstar advisors returning to mentor their coaches’ artists. Julia Michaels, a former “Voice” mentor for Team Adam Levine in Season 14, returned this year to help out Team Gwen Stefani. The other advisors are Miguel for Team John Legend, Leon Bridges for Team Kelly Clarkson and Kane Brown for Team Blake Shelton. Heading into this battle episode, Gwen and Kelly both still had their “save” options in tact, while Blake was the only coach with a “steal” remaining. So how did it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 8 to find out what happened Monday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the seventh episode, viewers watched five battles play out on socially distanced twin stages. To recap, Team Kelly’s Desz beat Joseph Soul (who was stolen by Gwen), Team Blake’s Jim Ranger beat John Sullivan, Team Kelly’s Tanner Gomes beat Skylar Alyvia Mayton, Team Gwen’s Chloe Hogan beat Lain Roy, and Team Legend’s John Holiday beat Julia Cooper (who was saved by John). But enough about last week — tonight is all about Night 3 of the battles!