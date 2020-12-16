‘The Voice’ season 19 finale recap: Did Carter, Desz, John, Ian or Jim win the show? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After a season of face masks, social distancing and shocking eliminations, a winner has finally been crowned on “The Voice.” The five finalists in the running to win Season 19 were Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani, Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson, John Holiday of Team John Legend, and Ian Flanigan & Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton. Heading into Tuesday’s grand finale, Gold Derby’s exclusive odds gave Carter the best chance of winning (meaning coach Gwen would earn her first victory on her fifth season), so did our predictions come true?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of the Season 19 finale to find out what happened Tuesday, December 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 16th episode, the top five contestants gave it their all on the stage for the very last time. Each artist performed one cover song and one original song, with Carter’s “The Climb” and “Up From Here” ending up on top in terms of YouTube views. Desz came in with the second-most number of views thanks to her “Landslide” and “Holy Ground” performances. Is this a clue that Carter and Desz might end the night as our winner and runner-up, respectively? It’s time to find out — let’s go!