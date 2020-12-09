‘The Voice’ viewers say Tamara Jade was most ‘robbed’ of spot in finale, but it’s a close vote [POLL RESULTS]

A whopping four artists were eliminated this week on “The Voice,” but who do viewers think was most robbed of a spot in next week’s finale? To recap, Cami Clune, Tamara Jade, Bailey Rae and Ben Allen were all sent packing during Tuesday’s results show after these five finalists were officially named: Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, John Holiday, Carter Rubin and Desz. We asked fans to tell us which elimination upset them the most, and Tamara of Team John Legend led our poll results with 41%. How did the other votes fall? Here’s the complete rundown:

41% — Tamara Jade

32% — Cami Clune

23% — Ben Allen

4% — Bailey Rae

Tamara rose to fame as a backup singer to Lizzo, most recently appearing with her at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. When Covid-19 put an end to concerts, Tamara decided it was time to audition for “The Voice.” She was the very first contestant to grace the stage in the Season 19 premiere, picking “Uncle John’s” team after all four coaches turned their chairs around.

In the next rounds she took on “Hard Place” in the battles and “Higher Ground” in the knockouts, easily advancing to the live shows. Tamara was John’s final “save” during Top 17 week following her “Crazy” cover, and she most recently performed “Let It Be” in the Top 9 before losing the instant save to Ian.

Following her shocking elimination on Tuesday night, Tamara tweeted, “If there wasn’t a global pandemic, I would have wanted a GoGo band to meet me at [Baltimore/Washington International Airport] tomorrow. But it’s fine … I’ll take my mom’s home cooking as 2nd place.”

With Tamara out of the competition, who do you think will be crowned the ultimate winner? Each coach is represented in the finale with one artist, while Blake Shelton has two (Ian and Jim) thanks to the instant save twist.

