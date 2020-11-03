Did ‘The Voice’ save best for last? Team Legend’s James Pyle could become the next Chris Blue

And that’s a wrap for the blind auditions on “The Voice” Season 19. The last artist to perform during this Fall 2020 cycle was James Pyle, a 30-year-old father from West Hills, California. James put his own twist on Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” and quickly earned a chair turn from John Legend, the only coach still with a slot open on his team (watch above). “I’m sorry, y’all!” John told fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the conclusion of the performance. Can James now go the distance and win the entire show? If so, it’d be the first time since Chris Blue in Season 12 that the final blind auditioner ultimately prevailed.

Pop star coach Alicia Keys turned her chair around for Chris during the Spring 2017 installment of “The Voice.” The then-26-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee performed “The Tracks of My Tears” during his blind audition, wowing Alicia. The other three coaches’ teams (Adam Levine, Gwen and Blake) were already full, so they could only listen to Chris’ pitch-perfect rendition of the Smokey Robinson classic.

In the battles Chris sang “Adorn” and beat team member RJ Collins. He chose “Superstition” in the knockouts and was Alicia’s choice over Quizz Swanigan, who was stolen by Team Gwen. In the live shows Chris’ song list included “Love on the Brain,” “Love and Happiness,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “24K Magic,” “Take Me to the King,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Diamonds and Pearls” and “Money on You.”

Throughout his “Voice” journey Chris was never in danger of going home even once. He received enough votes from America to keep advancing to the next round without ever having to experience the dreaded Instant Save. In the season finale Chris prevailed over Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden of Team Blake and Jesse Larson of Team Adam. As such, Chris became Alicia’s first and only artist to win NBC’s reality TV show.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about James Pyle’s memorable blind audition performance: “With time winding down, we knew that James Pyle was bound to be chosen to join Team John. Both Kelly and Gwen were very into his rendition of the Harry Styles song ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ and it didn’t take long for John to hit his button, making it official. Gwen called him one of the best singers that they heard all season and she committed to wanting to steal him if he becomes available in a future round.”

