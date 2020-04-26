61% of ‘The Voice’ fans want Thunderstorm Artis to win for Team Nick Jonas [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” fans have been voting all week for which of Nick Jonas‘ artists they want to win Season 18, and the poll results are in. With a leading 61% of the vote, 23-year-old Thunderstorm Artis tops all of the other contestants on Team Nick. This Haleiwa, Hawaii native originally auditioned with “Blackbird,” where he quickly became a rare four-chair turn artist. If Thunderstorm pulls out a win in the May 19 finale, it would bring Nick his first victory as a coach — will he have the same beginner’s luck as Kelly Clarkson and John Legend?

Thunderstorm originally chose Team Legend during the blind audition round, which led to them working together in the battles. His cover of “Stay” beat Cedrice‘s version of the song, so Thunderstorm sailed through to the knockouts. That’s where he hit a rough patch, with his “Preach” not wowing John as much as Mandi Castillo‘s “Stand by Me.” Luckily Nick had a steal left, so when John kicked Thunderstorm to the curb, the freshman coach welcomed him to his team.

NBC’s bio reads, “Thunderstorm Artis grew up in a large musical family with 10 siblings on the shores of Oahu. They formed a family band and would perform at their father’s art gallery, attracting tourists from all over the world. Sadly, his father passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack, and Thunderstorm started singing as a method of grieving. He later teamed up with his brother to tour as a duo until Thunderstorm decided to go solo. For the past six years, Thunderstorm has been performing all over the US.”

Below, see the complete Team Nick poll results for who “The Voice” viewers want to win Season 18. Do you agree or disagree?

61% — Thunderstorm Artis

30% — Allegra Miles

6% — Michael Williams

3% — Roderick Chambers

0% — Arei Moon

