48% of ‘The Voice’ viewers want Toneisha Harris to win for Team Blake Shelton [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” viewers have been voting all week for which of Blake Shelton‘s artists they want to win Season 18, and the poll results are in. With a leading 48% of the vote, 44-year-old Toneisha Harris tops all of the other contestants on Team Blake. This Roswell, Georgia native originally auditioned with “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the blinds and quickly became a rare four-chair turn. If Toneisha pulls out a win in the May 19 finale, it would bring Blake his seventh victory after Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

Toneisha “trusted [her] gut” by picking Blake as her coach, and things seem to have worked out well so far. She dominated her battle of “Good as Hell” against Jacob Daniel Murphy, and then won her knockout performance of “Diamonds” when pitted against Cedrice‘s cover of “Love on the Brain.” That’s when Kelly Clarkson swooped in to steal Cedrice for her team. Toneisha will next be seen in the Season 18 live shows.

NBC’s bio reads, “Toneisha Harris grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts in their traveling gospel group when she was 12. Her mom was very strict about only singing gospel music, but her father would take her on secret car rides where she could sing R&B. Toneisha remained in the gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away, she decided to go solo and pursue R&B. Just as her career was taking off, Toneisha’s son was diagnosed with leukemia and her whole world stopped. Her son is now cancer-free and Toneisha comes to “The Voice” stage to make the most of her second start at music.”

Below, see the complete Team Blake poll results for who “The Voice” fans want to win Season 18. Do you agree or disagree?

48% — Toneisha Harris

18% — Todd Tilghman

15% — Joanna Serenko

12% — Todd Michael Hall

7% — Joei Fulco

