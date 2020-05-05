‘The Voice’ Top 17 results show: Who will make the Top 9 on Tuesday? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Top 17 artists performed on “The Voice” live (sort of) on Monday, May 4 (full recap here). And now eight of them will be going home for the results show on Tuesday, creating a Top 9 for next week. Here are the songs that were chosen for the performance show Monday evening for competitors from Team Kelly Clarkson, Team Nick Jonas, Team John Legend and Team Blake Shelton:

Thunderstorm Artis for Team Nick singing “Summertime”

Allegra Miles from Team Nick singing “New York State of Mind”

Arei Moon from Team Nick singing “Finesse”

Roderick Chambers from Team Nick singing “Lost Without You”

Michael Williams (Knockout winner) from Team Nick singing “Sign of the Times”

Zan Fiskum from Team Legend singing “Blowin’ in the Wind”

Mike Jerel from Team Legend singing “All My Life”

Mandi Castillo from Team Legend singing “Corre”

CammWess from Team Legend singing “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Megan Danielle from Team Kelly singing “Anyone”

Mandi Thomas from Team Kelly singing “I Hope You Dance”

Micah Iverson from Team Kelly singing “Your Song”

Cedrice from Team Kelly singing “Everything I Wanted”

Toneisha Harris from Team Blake singing “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Joei Fulco from Team Blake singing “Runaway”

Joanna Serenko from Team Blake singing “Rich Girl”

Todd Tilghman from Team Blake singing “Glory of Love”

To assemble a Top 9 on Tuesday, here is how the producers decided to do it for Season 18:

One artist from each team will be voted through (4).

One artist will be saved by each coach (4).

One artist will get an Instant Save by performing on Tuesday (1).

