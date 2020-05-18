‘The Voice’ Top 5 finale: First time ever for five artists on the final episode! [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s been an unusual Season 18 of “The Voice,” but kudos to the producers for figuring out a way to complete the episodes and allow the final artists to perform at home the past few weeks. And now it’s time for the blazing finale on Monday night, featuring for the first time ever a Top 5 instead of a Top 4. It’s also the debut of guaranteeing that each coach has one finalist (Team Blake even has two of them).

Which coach is out front to win Season 18 of “The Voice”? Kelly Clarkson has prevailed three of the past four seasons. John Legend has one championship. Blake Shelton is the all-time leader with six. It’s a rookie season for youngster Nick Jonas.

The Top 5 will sing remotely on Monday evening’s show, with the home audience voting to determine the next champion. Here are the remaining contenders for this spring cycle:

Team Kelly — Micah Iverson

Team Nick — Thunderstorm Artis

Team Legend — CammWesss

Team Blake — Toneisha Harris, Todd Tilghman

And here are our Top 5 power rankings in the article published today. Do you agree or disagree with the order of these singers?

Follow along with our live updating blog below as we recap this entire two-hour episode for Monday, May 18, on NBC:

