‘The Voice’ Top 5: Rank the artists competing to win season 19 [POLL]

Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” saw the Top 9 cut almost in half with just five artists remaining in contention to win season 19: DeSz, Ian Flanigan, John Holiday, Jim Ranger and Carter Rubin. All four coaches are still in the competition: veteran Blake Shelton is looking to extend his record with an eighth win; Kelly Clarkson is in the hunt for her fourth victory in just six seasons; season 16 champ John Legend wants a bookend; and Gwen Stefani is hoping for her first win.

Which of their Top 5 artists do you think sounds most like a winner? After reviewing the songs they’ve sung on season 19 of “The Voice” to date, vote in our poll as to your choice for champ. We will report back with your Top 5 rankings before the final kicks off on December 14. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on “The Voice” Top 5 of season 19..

DeSz (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “Un-Break My Heart”

Battle Song: “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”

Knockout Song: “Make It Rain”

Top 17: “What’s Love Got to Do with It”

Top 9: “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Colder Weather”

Battle Song: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”

Knockout Song: “In My Blood”

Top 17: “Make You Feel My Love”

Top 9: “Angel”

John Holiday (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Misty”

Battle Song: “Summer Soft”

Knockout Song: “I Put A Spell On You”

Top 17: “Fly Me to the Moon”

Top 9: “Fix You”

Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Battle Song: “Good as You”

Knockout Song: “Finesse”

Top 17: “Rumor”

Top 9: “Without You”

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani)

Audition Song: “Before You Go”

Battle Song: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

Knockout Song: “Weak”

Top 17: “Hero”

Top 9: “Rainbow Connection”

