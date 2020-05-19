‘The Voice’ Top 5 results: Todd Tilghman leads Apple Music sales and will win season 18

On “The Voice” finale on Monday, the Top 5 artists performed two solos apiece as well as a duet with their coach. The goal for each contestant was to get the most votes by Tuesday at 7 a.m ET/4 a.m. PT. Because of the changes to production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers dropped the five-times vote multiplier generated by the Apple Music bonus. But those sales remain an excellent way of predicting the winner of “The Voice” season 18.

We can report the following results: Todd Tilghman from Team Blake Shelton hit #1 with his winner’s single, “Long Way Home.” And his duet with Blake on “Authority Song” is at #42. (The cover versions were not released on Apple Music), Tilghman was the only one of the five artists still in contention to get both of his tracks on the iTunes Top 100 chart. Such sales success reinforces his frontrunner status to win season 18 of “The Voice.”

Of Todd’s competition, Thunderstorm Artis did the best with both of his tracks making the Top 200 on Apple Music. However, his sales were far behind those of Todd. Thunderstorm’s winner’s song, “Sedona,” sits at #16 while his duet with coach Nick Jonas, “You’ll Be In My Heart,” is down at #137.

Shelton’s other artist in the Top 5, Toneisha Harris, made it to lucky 13 with her solo song, “My Superhero.” John Legend is counting on CammWess to win him a bookend to his rookie season victory. But his overnight sales on Apple Music were just so-so, with his solo track “Save It For Tomorrow” at #27. And Kelly Clarkson‘s hope for a third win in four seasons, Micah Iverson, landed at #55 with his solo effort, “Butterflies.”

Take a look at the full list of songs that the Top 5 performed on Monday’s episode of “The Voice.” Then vote in our poll for the artist that you think will win season 18 of “The Voice” on Tuesday’s results show.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

Cover: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

Winner’s Song: “Sedona” – iTunes rank: 16

Duet with Nick: “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins – iTunes rank: 137

CammWess (Team John Legend)

Cover: “Purple Rain” by Prince

Winner’s Song: “Save it For Tomorrow” – iTunes rank: 27

Duet with John: “Rocketman” by Elton John

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “Faithfully” by Journey

Winner’s Song: “My Superhero” – iTunes rank: 13

Duet with Blake: “Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Cover: “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

Winner’s Song: “Butterflies” iTunes rank: 27

Duet with Kelly: “I Run to You” by Lady Antebellum

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe

Winner’s Song: “Long Way Home” iTunes rank: 1

Duet with Blake: “Authority Song” by John Mellencamp iTunes rank: 42