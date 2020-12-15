‘The Voice’ Top 5 results: Carter Rubin leads YouTube views and will win season 19

On “The Voice” finale on Monday, the Top 5 artists performed two solos apiece. The goal for each contestant was to get the most votes by Tuesday at 7 a.m ET/4 a.m. PT. Because of the changes to production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers dropped the five-times vote multiplier generated by the Apple Music bonus. In its place, we’ve discovered that YouTube views of the performances are an excellent way of predicting “The Voice” season 19 winner.

We can report the following Top 5 results: Carter Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani dominates the viewership charts. His cover of the Miley Cyrus hit “The Climb” has registered more than 127,000 views of this writing. And his winner’s single, “Up From Here,” has topped 57,000 views. Rubin is the only one of the five artists still in contention to register more than 150,000 views combined. Such success reinforces his frontrunner status to win season 19 of “The Voice.”

Of Carter’s competition, DeSz of Team Kelly Clarkson has done the best with both of her tracks cracking the 50,000 views mark so far. However, they are still well behind those of Carter. DeSz’s winner’s song, “Holy Ground,” has 67,000 views while her cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic has logged 60,000 views.

Blake Shelton has two artists in the Top 5. Of this pair of contenders, Jim Ranger has racked up more views than Ian Flanigan. Ranger’s winner’s song, “Last,” has had 44,000 views while his version of “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles has been watched by 35,000 people. Flanigan found more success with his rendition of “In Color” by Jamey Johns than he did with his winner’s song, “Never Learn.” The former has 41,000 views while the latter has only 25,000 views.

The fifth artist, John Holiday from Team John Legend, also saw his winner’s song fall flat with viewers: “Where Do We Go” has just 24,000 views, which is the lowest of any of the 10 tracks. He has had more luck with his cover of “Halo” by Beyonce getting 43,000 clicks to date.

Who do you think will win season 19 of “The Voice” on Tuesday’s results show. Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show and coaches.

