‘The Voice’ Top 5: Season 19 artists ranked by viewers

In the lead-up to “The Voice” finale on Monday December 14, we polled viewers to see who they want to win. Their clear favorite in our Top 5 rankings of the season 19 artists is Carter Rubin, who enjoys a sizeable lead with 43% of the total tally as of this writing. He is being coached by Gwen Stefani, who is still looking for her first victory.

However Rubin better watch out for Ian Flanigan, who is being coached by reigning seven-time champion Blake Shelton. At 22%, he has polled almost a quarter of the vote in our best to worst power rankings. Remember, Flanigan won the Top 9 Instant Save. That sudden death showdown gave him another chance to impress “The Voice” viewers with his vocals on the Travis Tritt tune “Anymore.”

Shelton’s other artist, Jim Ranger, sits in third with 14% of the total tally. Trailing this trio of artists on the poll results chart is coach Kelly Clarkson‘s only hope for a fourth win: DeSz at 11%. Rounding out the results is John Legend‘s last artist John Holiday who registers 10%.

Which of the Top 5 on “The Voice” do you think sounds most like a winner? After reviewing the songs that they have sung so far on season 19 of “The Voice”, vote in our poll as to your choice for champ and we will report back with an update on your rankings. And be sure to sound off in the comments section.

DeSz (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “Un-Break My Heart”

Battle Song: “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”

Knockout Song: “Make It Rain”

Top 17: “What’s Love Got to Do with It”

Top 9: “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Colder Weather”

Battle Song: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”

Knockout Song: “In My Blood”

Top 17: “Make You Feel My Love”

Top 9: “Angel”

John Holiday (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Misty”

Battle Song: “Summer Soft”

Knockout Song: “I Put A Spell On You”

Top 17: “Fly Me to the Moon”

Top 9: “Fix You”

Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Battle Song: “Good as You”

Knockout Song: “Finesse”

Top 17: “Rumor”

Top 9: “Without You”

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani)

Audition Song: “Before You Go”

Battle Song: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

Knockout Song: “Weak”

Top 17: “Hero”

Top 9: “Rainbow Connection”

