‘The Voice’ Top 5 preview: What songs will the artists perform live on the final on Monday, December 14?

“The Voice” finale will showcase the Top 5 singing live for America’s votes on Monday, December 14. Each of the five finalists — DeSz, Ian Flanigan, John Holiday, Jim Ranger and Carter Rubin — will get at least chances to sing on the two-hour show. They will do covers and original tunes.

In this final round of the season 19 competition, the coaches are not evenly matched. Blake Shelton, who has won seven of the first 18 seasons of “The Voice,” still has two artists in contention. The other three coaches — Kelly Clarkson (she’s won three of her five seasons to date), one-time winner John Legend and perennial also-ran Gwen Stefani-– have one apiece.

We’ve discovered spoilers on You Tube of the songs that the Top 5 will perform live on the season 19 finale. Take a look below at the titles of these tunes as well as the names of the artists that made them famous. Then cast your vote for the contestant that you think will win season 19. And be sure to sound off on your most (and least) favorite coach and artist in the comments section.

DeSz (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Cover: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Winner’s Song: “Holy Ground”

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “In Color” by Jamey Johns

Winner’s Song: “Never Learn”

John Holiday (Team John Legend)

Cover: “Halo” by Beyonce

Winner’s Song: “Where Do We Go”

Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Winner’s Song: “Last”

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani)

Cover: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Winner’s Song: “Up from Here”

