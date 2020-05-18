‘The Voice’ Top 5 preview: What songs will the artists perform live on the final on Monday, May 18?

“The Voice” finale will showcase the Top 5 singing live for America’s votes on Monday, May 18. Each of the five finalists — Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Toneisha Harris, Micah Iverson and Todd Tilghman — will get three chances to sing on the two-hour show. They will do covers and original tunes as well as duet with their coaches.

In this final round of the season 18 competition, the coaches are not evenly matched. Blake Shelton, who has won six of the first 17 seasons of “The Voice,” still has two artists in contention, including the last woman standing. The other three coaches — reigning champ Kelly Clarkson (she’s won three of her four seasons to date), one-time winner John Legend and rookie Nick Jonas — have one apiece.

We’ve discovered spoilers on Apple Music of the songs that the Top 5 will perform live on the season 18 finale. Take a look below at the titles of these tunes as well as the names of the artists that made them famous. Then cast your vote for the contestant that you think will win season 18. And be sure to sound off on your most (and least) favorite coach and artist in the comments section.

Team Kelly Clarkson

Micah Iverson

Duet with Kelly Clarkson: “I Run to You” by Lady Antebellum

Winner’s Song: “Butterflies”

Written by Troy Ogletree & Jason Strong

Team Nick Jonas

Thunderstorm Artis

Duet with Nick Jonas: “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins

Winner’s Song: “Sedona”

Written by Artis

Team John Legend

CammWess

Duet with John Legend: “Rocketman” by Elton John

Winner’s Song: “Save it For Tomorrow”

Written by Cameron Wesley & John Legend

Team Blake Shelton

Toneisha Harris

Duet with Blake Shelton: “Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Winner’s Song: “My Superhero”

Written by Harris

Todd Tilghman

Duet with Blake Shelton: “Authority Song” by John Mellencamp

Winner’s Song: “Long Way Home”

Written by Ester Dean, Dustin Christensen, Ryan Donald Innes, Shane McAnally & Ryan Tedder

