‘The Voice’ Top 9 live show: Will Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend or Blake Shelton be champ? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Which coach is out front to win Season 18 of “The Voice”? Kelly Clarkson has prevailed three of the past four seasons. John Legend has one championship. Blake Shelton is the all-time leader with six. It’s a rookie season for youngster Nick Jonas.

The Top 9 will perform from their homes on Monday evening’s show, with the Top 5 advancing Tuesday night. Here are the remaining contenders for this spring year:

Team Kelly — Megan Danielle, Micah Iverson

Team Nick — Thunderstorm Artist, Allegra Miles

Team Legend — CammWesss, Zan Fiskum

Team Blake — Toneisha Harris, Joanna Serenko, Todd Tilghman

And here are our Top 9 power rankings in the article published today. Do you agree or disagree with the order of these singers?

Follow along with our live updating blog below as we recap this entire two-hour episode for Monday, May 11, on NBC:

8:00 p.m. — It’s Fan Week on “The Voice” and host Carson Daly will casually check in with viewers throughout tonight’s episode. The Top 9 will hit the stage in hopes of making next week’s finale.

8:15 p.m. — First up is last week’s wildcard winner from Team Blake, Joanna Serenko. Joanna is dedicating her performance of “Lean on Me” to her sister. Blake has encouraged her to sing out and stop herself from staying in her head voice. The performance is sweet for what it is, but the first half is completely unmemorable. It lacks soul and Joanna’s upper register that Blake was touting isn’t strong enough to carry this bridge. This was just the wrong song choice for Joanna. The coaches disagree with everything I think as a viewer and say the performance was incredible. Blake says her voice floats like a butterfly.

8:25 p.m. — Team Kelly’s top-ranked team member, Micah Iverson, is up next singing “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” in honor of his coach. This is an emotional pop/rock ballad and although it’s not as well-known as some others, it’s a great choice for him. Micah is playing to his strengths and his voice works perfectly with this arrangement. Well done! The coaches give him a round of applause and Kelly says he’s not just a great vocalist, but an amazing artist as well.

8:35 p.m. — Team Blake is up again, this time with Todd Tilghman hitting the stage. He’ll be singing “Love Me” in honor of his children and this is a pretty genius song choice. It will cater brilliantly to his fan base and if he sings this well at all he’ll be in the finale. He does sound good singing this, but the children surrounding him in bean bags may be a bit over the top, even for the sappiest viewers. The important thing is that this song will tug at the heartstrings of America and Todd nailed the modulation. After a big endorsement from Kelly, Blake says he’s thrilled with the performance and his favorite part was Todd’s daughter sleeping through the entire thing.

8:55 p.m. — Team Legend is up next with Zan Fiskum. She’s going to be singing “Never Be the Same” in honor of her little brother. Zan wants to show her versatility by singing a modern pop song and I think this is a wise choice. She’s got an interesting vibe about her but I think she has suffered from the competition taking place at home. It seems more difficult to gain momentum and Zan wasn’t quite as memorable as some other contestants in the early rounds. I thought she nailed this though! Following some kudos from Nick, John commends Zan’s ability to build her own arrangements and says she gives a masterclass in singing.

Predict “The Voice” eliminations for this week! Also be sure to make your predictions for all of our other reality shows, including “American Idol,” “Survivor” and more to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until new episodes air and compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions