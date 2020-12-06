‘The Voice’ Top 9 power rankings: Ian Flanigan, Carter Rubin, John Holiday out front to win

The Live Playoffs for Season 19 of “The Voice” concluded last Tuesday, leaving nine artists in contention for the title. One member from each team was voted through by America and each coach then had a chance to save another artist they wanted to move forward. That left Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson each with two artists on their teams before the live instant save.

In that instant save leading into the semifinals, the remaining member from each team with the most audience votes earned a chance to compete. Bailey Rae from Team Legend ended up defeating Worth the Wait from Team Blake, Payge Turner from Team Gwen and Tanner Gomes from Team Kelly. That bumps Team Legend up to three contenders, but does that increase his odds of winning his second title?

Below are our power rankings of the nine artists competing for a spot in the Season 19 finale. Blake looks poised to extend his reign as the king of “The Voice” by winning his eighth title. Check out who we think is most likely to advance to the finale, based on their progress in the competition so far.

1. Ian Flanigan (Team Blake)

(Blind Audition: “Colder Weather”; Battle: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”; Knockout: “Beautiful Crazy”; Live Playoffs: “Make You Feel My Love”)

Blake was the only coach to turn his chair for Ian during the blind auditions and that decision will likely lead to his eighth coaching victory. Despite starting off slowly, Ian has cruised through each round of the competition with ease. His rock-tinged, raspy vocals are unmistakable and he’s got a unique star quality that no coach will deny. Ian also fits the mold of the most typical winners of “The Voice” – a likable average Joe strumming his guitar. Don’t think a one-chair turn can win it all? Jake Hoot debunked that theory in Season 17 when he gave coach Kelly Clarkson her third win.

2. Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

(Blind Audition: “Before You Go”; Battle: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”; Knockout: “You Say”; Live Playoffs: “Hero”)

This teenager is a slam dunk to advance to the finale as the representative for Team Gwen. He is completely in his own lane, usually belting out pop songs without much fanfare. He’s 15 but looks much younger and will garner up all of those votes from viewers who love watching kids sing. And to be fair, he’s no slouch vocally. He’s a safe bet.

3. John Holiday (Team Legend)

(Blind Audition: “Misty”; Battle: “Summer Soft”; Knockout: “All By Myself”; Live Playoffs: “Fly Me to the Moon”)

John is a marvel on stage and consistently leaves everyone in awe of his dynamic vocal range. He has sailed through each round by giving one powerhouse performance after the next and the coaches can’t help but give him a standing ovation each time. He closed out the live playoffs in grand fashion and earned his way into the Top 9 by earning more votes than a very formidable teammate.

4. Desz (Team Kelly)

(Blind Audition: “Un-break My Heart”; Battle: “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”; Knockout: “Can We Talk”; Live Playoffs: “What’s Love Got to Do With It”)

Desz made her mark early with a four-chair turn during the blind auditions. Her deep voice is a tour de force and she’s a captivating performer. She has proven her strength in this competition by beating out contestants in the Battles and Knockouts who were both stolen by other coaches. She advanced to the Top 9 as the top vote-getter from Team Kelly and we think she’ll continue into the finale the same way.

5. Jim Ranger (Team Blake)

(Blind Audition: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”; Battle: “Good as You”; Knockout: “Humble and Kind”; Live Playoffs: “Rumor”)

Jim has all the ingredients it takes to win “The Voice,” but he’s been pushed down the ranks by his own teammate, Ian. Blake has been touting Jim as the one to beat since day one, but he wasn’t America’s choice to advance to the Top 9. We think he has what it takes to win the instant save in the semi-finals, giving Team Blake two finalists.

6. Tamara Jade (Team Legend)

(Blind Audition: “Cuz I Love You”; Battle: “Hard Place”; Knockout: “Higher Ground”; Live Playoffs: “Crazy”)

Tamara is in an unfortunate position because her teammate on Team Legend was America’s choice to advance to the Top 9. There’s no question that Tamara should be in the finale, but the odds are she won’t be. She’s got a massive voice and she’s a funny, charismatic performer that can go toe to toe with anyone in the competition. Make no mistake, Tamara should be considered a contender to win. But it’s an uphill battle and Team Blake can be very difficult to contend with if she ends up fighting for the instant save. But don’t count her out!

7. Cami Clune (Team Kelly)

(Blind Audition: “Skinny Love”; Battle: “Wicked Game”; Knockout: “I Put a Spell On You”; Live Playoffs: “Never Tear Us Apart”)

Cami is a four-chair turn who has fallen into an underdog position, but she may still rise up the ranks. She hasn’t had an easy road. After losing out to John Holiday in the Knockouts, Cami was stolen by Kelly and then lost out to Desz for America’s vote into the Top 9. Kelly saved her once again because there’s something dynamic about this pop singer. If she nails her next performance there’s a chance she could overtake Desz, but we think she would have a tough time winning an instant save at this point.

8. Bailey Rae (Team Legend)

(Blind Audition: “Does My Ring Burn Your Finger”; Battle: “Tennessee Whiskey”; Knockout: “Let Me Down Easy”; Live Playoffs: “Sweet Music Man”)

Bailey advanced into the Top 9 by winning the instant save, so we know she has a fan base. But this traditional country singer has an uphill battle contending with artists of her genre on Team Blake and the powerhouse vocalists on her own team. It’s unlikely that Bailey will make the finale.

9. Ben Allen (Team Gwen)

(Blind audition: “Red Dirt Road”; Battle: “Free”; Knockout: “She Got the Best of Me”; Live Playoffs: “There Goes My Life”)

Ben was initially a member of Team Blake but was stolen by Gwen after he lost his Knockout to Worth the Wait. He wasn’t America’s choice to advance into the Top 9, but Gwen made a game move by saving the country singer to compete with Team Blake. Unfortunately, Ben just isn’t memorable and seems to be the least likely contestant to advance to the finale.

