‘The Voice’ Top 9 predictions: 4 eliminated artists will be Jim Ranger, Bailey Rae …

Now that we’ve seen the Top 9 artists perform during “The Voice” semi-finals show, it’s time to vote for your favorites. Remember, only five contestants will make it through to the Season 19 finale, which means we’ll all be saying goodbye to four singers during Tuesday’s results show. Based on Gold Derby’s predictions, the four artists most likely to be eliminated are: Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton, Bailey Rae of Team John Legend, Ben Allen of Team Gwen Stefani and Cami Clune of Team Kelly Clarkson. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “Voice” fans? Sound off down in the comments section.

SEE Make your ‘The Voice’ Season 19 predictions right now: Who will win? Who will be eliminated?

If our predictions are true, that means these five artists will be facing off in the grand finale: Ian Flanigan of Team Blake, Tamara Jade and John Holiday of Team Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen and Desz of Team Kelly. Just like last season, each coach is guaranteed one spot in the finale; the fifth spot will go to the winner of the live instant save.

These predictions are quite telling as they mostly echo America’s picks from last week’s results show. Viewers got to vote through their favorite artist on each team, with Ian Flanigan, John Holiday, Carter Rubin and Desz being the recipients of those honors. Now all four are predicted to sail through to the finale. The fifth predicted finalist, Tamara Jade, was Legend’s personal “save.”

As for the elimination picks, Jim Ranger, Ben Allen and Cami Clune were all put through by coaches Blake, Gwen and Kelly, respectively. The fourth likely eliminee, Bailey Rae, advanced to the Top 9 after she won the live instant save during the results show, beating out Worth the Wait, Payge Turner and Tanner Gomes.

Each coach is thirsty for a victory, particularly Blake, who’s hoping to increase his winning record by claiming an eighth championship. To compare, Kelly is looking for her fourth win, John is eyeing his second win and Gwen is still waiting for her first win. Find out who ultimately prevails when the two-night finale airs next Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Chats with 4 rival Oscar contenders for Best Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/embed/6JqzJGH8izE

Watch lively one-on-one chats with four documentary filmmakers in competition for Academy Awards: Lisa Cortes (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”), Amanda McBaine ("Boys State"), Lana Wilson ("Miss Americana"), Sara Bernstein ("Rebuilding Paradise"), followed by a group discussion moderated by Joyce Eng.