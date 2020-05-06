‘The Voice’ Top 9: Rank season 18 artists from best to worst [POLL]

After the results were revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” only nine artists remain in contention to win season 18. Of the four coaches, only six-time champ Blake Shelton still has three contestants in the running,. Three-time winner Kelly Clarkson, season 16 victor John Legend and newcomer Nick Jonas each have two artists on their team.

Which of these Top 9 do you think sounds most like a winner? After reviewing the songs they’ve sung so far on season 18 of “The Voice” vote in our poll as to your choice for champ and we will report back with your rankings. And be sure to sound off in the comments section.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

Audition Song: “Blackbird”

Battle Song: “Stay”

Knockout Song: “Preach”

Top 17: “Summertime”

CammWess (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

Battle Song: “Senorita”

Knockout Song: “Say Something”

Top 17: “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Megan Danielle (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “Remedy”

Battle Song: “Top of the World”

Knockout Song: “Piece by Piece”

Top 17: “Anyone”

Zan Fiskum (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Light On”

Battle Song: “Closer to Fine”

Knockout Song: “The Story”

Top 17: “Blowin’ in the Wind”

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Battle Song: “”Good as Hell”

Knockout Song: “Diamonds”

Top 17: “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “All I Want”

Battle Song: “Someone You Loved”

Knockout Song: “Graveyard”

Top 17: “Your Song”