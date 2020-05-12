‘The Voice’ Top 9 results show: Which 4 artists will be eliminated Tuesday? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Top 9 will become a Final 5 on Tuesday night for “The Voice.” For the first time ever, it will be a guarantee that one person from each team will advance to the finale along with an Instant Save artist. The long-running Emmy favorite has never offered a Top 5 for the final performance episode next Monday.

Which coach do you think is out front to have the champion this time around? Kelly Clarkson has prevailed three of the past four seasons. John Legend has one championship. Blake Shelton is the all-time leader with six. It’s a rookie season for youngster Nick Jonas.

The Top 9 performed Monday evening from their homes. Here are the “Fan Week” songs each contender chose to sing for the chance to make the championship round:

Joanna Serenko (Team Blake) — “Lean on Me”

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly) — “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake) — “Love Me”

Zan Fiskum (Team Legend) — “Never Be the Same”

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) — “Home”

Megan Danielle (Team Kelly) — “What Hurts the Most”

Allegra Miles (Team Nick) — “Overjoyed”

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) — “Because You Loved Me”

CammWess (Team Legend) — “Rainbow”

And here are our Top 9 power rankings in the article published yesterday. Do you agree or disagree with the order of these singers?

Follow along with our live updating blog below as we recap this entire one-hour episode for Tuesday, May 12, on NBC:

