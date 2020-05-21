‘The Voice’ reveals who came in second place: Toneisha Harris or Thunderstorm Artis?

For the first time ever, NBC’s long-running reality TV show “The Voice” did not reveal the runner-up during the season finale. Instead, Todd Tilghman was declared the winner of Season 18 while the other two remaining artists, Toneisha Harris and Thunderstorm Artis, had to wonder where they placed based on America’s votes. Now that the dust has settled on Tuesday’s finale, the peacock network has officially announced the finishing order of the Top 5, following a Gold Derby inquiry. See below:

Winner: Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton)

2nd place: Toneisha Harris (Team Blake)

3rd place: Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

4th place: CammWess (Team John Legend)

5th place: Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

That’s right, Blake now has bragging rights for not only mentoring the winning artist, but also for coaching the contestant who came in second place. Talk about an epic comeback for the country superstar coach, who’s been with the show for all 18 seasons but hasn’t won since the 13th cycle. This year in particular was challenging for all involved as the live shows had to film remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Blake persevered.

After losing four seasons in a row thanks to Kelly and John, the “God’s Country” singer has found himself back in the winner’s circle for the seventh time. His prior champions were Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

“YES!!! That’s what I’m talking about!!!!!!” Blake happily tweeted after the finale aired on NBC. “CONGRATS @todd_tilghman!!! Season 18 @NBCTheVoiceWINNER! You deserve this – so proud of you! Let’s go!!!!!!!”

Blake later followed up that tweet by proclaiming, “And also congrats to you @toneishaharris!!! That was a heck of a run!!!”

