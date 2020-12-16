‘The Voice’: Did Carter Rubin deserve to win season 19 or was Jim Ranger robbed? [POLL]

Carter Rubin won season 19 of “The Voice” on Tuesday over Jim Ranger in one of the closest votes in the history of the show. Did Carter deserve to win “The Voice”? Was Ranger robbed? And what about the other three artists in the Top 5: DeSz, Ian Flanigan and John Holiday? Make your voice heard by voting in our poll at the bottom of this post.

Carter came into the results show as the frontrunner, having had the most views overnight on YouTube of his performances from Monday’s finale. Of his Top 5 rivals, DeSz was the only one to crack 100,000 views in total for her two solo turns.

Before you vote in our poll for the artist who most deserved to win season 19 of “The Voice” take a minute to review all the songs sung by these talents over the course of the season. After you vote, be sure to sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the winner as well as your opinions of host Carson Daly and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

DeSz (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “Un-Break My Heart”

Battle Song: “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”

Knockout Song: “Make It Rain”

Top 17: “What’s Love Got to Do with It”

Top 9: “Don’t Let Go (Love)”

Top 5 Cover: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Top 5 Winner’s Song: “Holy Ground”

Top 5 Duet: “I’m Every Woman”

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Colder Weather”

Battle Song: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”

Knockout Song: “In My Blood”

Top 17: “Make You Feel My Love”

Top 9: “Angel”

Top 5 Cover: “In Color” by Jamey Johns

Top 5 Winner’s Song: “Never Learn”

Top 5 Duet: “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”

John Holiday (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Misty”

Battle Song: “Summer Soft”

Knockout Song: “I Put A Spell On You”

Top 17: “Fly Me to the Moon”

Top 9: “Fix You”

Top 5 Cover: “Halo” by Beyonce

Top 5 Winner’s Song: “Where Do We Go”

Top 5 Duet: “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Battle Song: “Good as You”

Knockout Song: “Finesse”

Top 17: “Rumor”

Top 9: “Without You”

Top 5 Cover: “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Top 5 Winner’s Song: “Last”

Top 5 Duet: “Streets of Bakersfield”

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani)

Audition Song: “Before You Go”

Battle Song: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

Knockout Song: “Weak”

Top 17: “Hero”

Top 9: “Rainbow Connection”

Top 5 Cover: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Top 5 Winner’s Song: “Up from Here”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

