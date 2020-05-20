‘The Voice’: Did Todd Tilghman deserve to win season 18 or was Thunderstorm Artis robbed? [POLL]

Todd Tilghman won season 18 of “The Voice” on Tuesday over Thunderstorm Artis in one of the closest votes in the history of the show. Did Todd deserve to win “The Voice”? Was Thunderstorm robbed? And what about the other three artists in the Top 5: CammWess, Toneisha Harris and Micah Iverson? Make your voice heard by voting in our poll at the bottom of this post.

Todd came into the results show as the frontrunner, having sold the most streams overnight on Apple Music of his performances from Monday’s finale. Of his five rivals, Thunderstorm was the only one to have also landed both tracks in the iTunes Top 200.

Before you vote in our poll for the artist who most deserved to win season 18 of “The Voice” take a minute to review all the songs sung by these talents over the course of the season. After you vote, be sure to sound off in our comments section with your thoughts on the winner as well as your opinions of host Carson Daly and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

Audition Song: “Blackbird”

Battle Song: “Stay”

Knockout Song: “Preach”

Top 17: “Summertime”

Top 9: “Home”

Top 5: Cover – “What a Wonderful World”; Original – “Sedona”; Duet – “You’ll Be in My Heart”

CammWess (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

Battle Song: “Senorita”

Knockout Song: “Say Something”

Top 17: “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Top 9: “Rainbow”

Top 5: Cover – “Purple Rain”; Original – “Save It For Tomorrow”; Duet – “Rocket Man”

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Battle Song: “”Good as Hell”

Knockout Song: “Diamonds”

Top 17: “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Top 9: “Because You Loved Me”

Top 5: Cover – “Faithfully”; Original – “My Superhero”; “ Duet – Don’t Stop”

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “All I Want”

Battle Song: “Someone You Loved”

Knockout Song: “Graveyard”

Top 17: “Your Song”

Top 9: “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”

Top 5: Cover – “Chasing Cars”; Original – “Butterflies”; Duet – “I Run to You”

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “We’ve Got Tonight”

Battle Song: “Ghost in This House”

Knockout Song:”Anymore”

Top 17: “Glory of Love”

Top 9: “Love, Me”

Top 5: Cover – “I Can Only Imagine”; Original – “Long Way Home”; Duet – “Authority Song”

