Where are the first 17 ‘The Voice’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

The season 18 winner of “The Voice” was revealed at the end of the results show on Tuesday, May 19. Fans of the season 17 champ, Jake Hoot, were disappointed that he was not among the many musical acts featured in the two hours leading up to the big reveal by Carson Daly. The tradition of “The Voice” has been that the previous season winner is showcased on the finale.

While this season’s live shows were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, that was not the case last spring when the reigning champion, Chevel Shepherd, was not part of the line-up of talent that performed before it was announced that Maelyn Jarmon had won season 16 for rookie coach John Legend.

Perhaps producers learned from their mistake. In the fall season finale, Maelyn returned to perform the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” That must have made Chevel feel the slight even more. Remember, when she claimed the season 15 title in December 2018 the most recent winner, Brynn Cartelli, got a chance to sing her new single, “Last Night’s Mascara.” That exposure propelled the song to #19 on the charts. And Brynn then got to spend the first part of 2019 touring the country as the opening act for her coach Kelly Clarkson.

Brynn has done better than the season 13 winner, Chloe Kohanski, who likewise returned to “The Voice” to debut her new single “Come This Far” on the spring 2018 season 14 finale. While she had made it to No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her winner’s song “Wish I Didn’t Love You” the previous December, that second single didn’t even chart. That might be why we have yet to get an album from Chole, the sixth champion for coach Blake Shelton who has been with the show since the start.

In the photo gallery above, we take a look back at all 17 of the winners of “The Voice” to date and see what they have been up in the years since claiming victory.

