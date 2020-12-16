Where are the first 18 ‘The Voice’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

The season 19 winner of “The Voice” was revealed at the end of the results show on Tuesday, December 15. Fans of the season 18 champ, Todd Tilghman, were disappointed that he was not among the many musical acts featured in the two hours leading up to the big reveal by Carson Daly. The tradition of “The Voice” has been that the previous season winner is showcased on the finale.

Last’s season’s live shows were also upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which would explain why season 17 winner Jake Hoot was not part of the proceedings that saw Tilghman become coach Blake Shelton‘s lucky seventh winner. When Hoot won last December, the season 16 winner, Maelyn Jarmon, sang on the Christmas-themed finale. Conversely when Jarmon won for then rookie coach John Legend in the spring of 2019, the season 15 champion, Chevel Shepherd, was not part of the line-up of talent that performed before the big reveal.

When Shepherd claimed the season 15 title in December 2018 the most recent winner, Brynn Cartelli, had gotten a chance to sing her new single, “Last Night’s Mascara.” That exposure propelled the song to #19 on the charts. And Brynn then got to spend the first part of 2019 touring the country as the opening act for her coach Kelly Clarkson.

Brynn has done better than the season 13 winner, Chloe Kohanski, who likewise returned to “The Voice” to debut her new single “Come This Far” on the spring 2018 season 14 finale. While she had made it to No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her winner’s song “Wish I Didn’t Love You” the previous December, that second single didn’t even chart. That might be why we have yet to get an album from Chole, the sixth champion for coach Blake Shelton who has been with the show since the start.

In the photo gallery above, we take a look back at all 18 of the winners of “The Voice” to date and find out where are they now and what they have been up in the years since claiming victory.

