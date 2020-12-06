‘The Voice’ fans say Worth the Wait was most ‘robbed’ of a spot in Top 9 [POLL RESULTS]

A whopping eight artists were sent home during Tuesday’s results show bloodbath on “The Voice,” but it’s the elimination of Worth the Wait that has fans most upset. This trio of family singers from Team Blake Shelton gave it their all each and every week, even going viral with their blind audition of Linda Ronstadt‘s “When Will I Be Loved” (watch above). Unfortunately, they couldn’t beat Bailey Rae in the instant save and were sent home along with Tanner Gomes and Payge Turner. The night’s other eliminated contestants were Madeline Consoer, Joseph Soul, Sid Kingsley, Taryn Papa and Chloé Hogan.

In our recent poll, a leading 27% of viewers said Worth the Wait was most “robbed” of a spot in next week’s Top 9. See the full poll results below. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow fans? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

27% — Worth the Wait

22% — Payge Turner

20% — Sid Kingsley

10% — Tanner Gomes

7% — Taryn Papa

6% — Joseph Soul

4% — Madeline Consoer

4% — Chloé Hogan

Following their breakout rendition of “When Will I Be Loved,” Worth the Wait next sang “Little White Church” in the battles and “Delta Dawn” in the knockouts. Their live performances of “Love Is Alive” (performance show) and “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” (results show) both earned raves from their country coach, but it wasn’t enough to save them from elimination.

Blake had hoped to make “Voice” history by bringing the first-ever trio to the finale, but fell short during the live playoffs. Instead, his two successful team members were Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger. As for the other finalists, Desz and Cami Clune advanced from Team Kelly, Carter Rubin and Ben Allen sailed along from Team Gwen, and John Holiday, Tamara Jade and Bailey made it through from Team Legend.

Next week on “The Voice,” the Top 9 will perform for America’s votes with one from each team advancing to the grand finale. A fifth slot will be given to the instant save artist who’s chosen in the moment by social media users.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.