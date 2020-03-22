‘The Walking Dead’ deaths: Season 10 delivers 3 of the most shocking exits of all time

“The Walking Dead” is ruthless when it comes to killing off series regulars. It doesn’t matter if the character is an innocent child, a fierce warrior, or played by an acclaimed actor. No one is safe in the zombie apocalypse. Season 10 has upheld that motto thanks to a recent triple homicide in episode 12 “Walk With Us.”

Mary (Thora Birch) faced the reaper first. Mary defected from the Whisperers (where she was called Gamma) and aided the allied communities in the war. In a redemptive act, she saves her baby nephew Adam, Alden and Kelly by diverting a pack of walkers. Though she slays the zombies, Mary is ambushed by Beta (Ryan Hurst), who brutally guts her with a knife. The brute leaves her to die and rise again, but luckily Alden puts Mary down before she can join Beta’s undead army.

The next to go was the Hilltop blacksmith Earl (John Finn). During the Whisperer attack on Hilltop, Earl suffers a walker bite while escorting the Hilltop children to safety. Earl honorably attempts to kill himself before he can harm the young ones, by way of slamming his head onto a metal spike. He fails to damage his brain, and Judith (Cailey Fleming) is forced to put her mini katana to work.

The most epic death was saved for last. Alpha (Samantha Morton) won the battle, but was consumed with the desire to kill her traitorous daughter Lydia. She believes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has her locked in a shack, but Alpha opens the door to discover an empty building. As Alpha turns around, she barely has time to register confusion before Negan slashes her throat. More jaw-dropping than Negan’s betrayal is the reveal that he was working on a vengeful Carol’s (Melissa McBride) orders. Or that the series killed the Season 10 “big bad” with four episodes to go before the season finale!

Is Alpha’s abrupt demise the most surprising death the show has ever delivered? Explore our gallery of the most shocking “Walking Dead” deaths above and decide for yourself.

