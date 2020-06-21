32 most shocking ‘The Walking Dead’ deaths so far, including Carl, Alpha, Hershel …

As “The Walking Dead” fans anxiously await news on when the Season 10 finale will air (remember, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), let’s take a look back at the show’s dozens of RIP moments. The characters on AMC’s zombie apocalypse drama live in perpetual fear of death. In fact, of the entire Season 1 cast only a precious few are still alive as of today. Grab the tissues and then tour our photo gallery above highlighting 32 of the most shocking “The Walking Dead” deaths so far. Did we leave anybody out?

Let’s start with perhaps the biggest death of all time: Carl (Chandler Riggs). He was bitten in the torso by a walker in Season 8 while trying to bring a new doctor, Siddiq, to camp. The teenager soon succumbed to his wounds, but not before writing letters to all of those he’d come to know in the dystopian future. In death, Carl’s hope for the future finally influenced his father Rick when it mattered the most, so he spared the life of Negan during the war between our survivors and the saviors.

A recent shockeroo left “The Walking Dead” fans with their jaws on the floor, as the creepiest villain to date — Alpha (Samantha Morton) — was murdered in cold blood by Negan, who was secretly working with Carol. This Whisperer leader was responsible for her fair share of grim reaper visits during her time on the show, including the infamous “pike deaths” of Ozzy, Alek, DJ, Frankie, Tammy-Rose, Rodney, Addy, Enid, Henry and Tara. But still, it was a big surprise to see Alpha die so suddenly when her people were such a dominant threat.

One of the show’s most emotional deaths ever was Hershel (Scott Wilson), who served as the moral compass after being introduced at his farmhouse in the second season. Hershel managed to persevere after a walker bit him soon after the group moved to a prison, but he couldn’t survive The Governor’s (David Morrissey) sword in Season 5. The villain decapitated our favorite farmer outside the prison walls before later being killed himself by a combination of Michonne’s katana and Lilly’s gun.

After 10 seasons and nearly 150 episodes, is there ONE death that sticks with you the most on “The Walking Dead”? Relive all of the sad moments in our photo gallery above and then sound off down in the comments section.

