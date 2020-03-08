‘The Walking Dead’ episode 11 preview trailer: War reaches Hilltop Colony in ‘Morning Star’ [WATCH]

The Whisperer War is officially here! For a long while, the coalition of communities simply tried to avoid confrontation with The Whisperers. But with a new teaser video of Season 10, Episode 11, it is clear that violent conflict is about to be unleashed on “The Walking Dead.” Above, watch the preview trailer for “Morning Star,” which airs Sunday on AMC.

SEE ‘The Walking Dead’ episode 10 recap: Top 5 most tense moments from ‘Stalker’ include a deadly presence in Alexandria

Daryl (Norman Reedus) makes it back to Hilltop after his near fatal encounter with Alpha (Samantha Morton), but he faces a chilly reception. “You’ve gotta find our people man,” demands Luke (Dan Fogler) in a chastising tone. It’s been at least a day since the cave explosion and the fates of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) are still unknown. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) is particularly stressed about her girlfriend Magna being trapped underground, as the pair quarreled in their most recent conversation. Hopefully it isn’t there last.

There’s no time to go back out exploring the mine shafts, however. Alpha is on the move and headed straight for Hilltop. After being betrayed by daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and almost killed by Daryl, Alpha is going to be out for blood. The combined might of the allied communities would present a strong defense, but the video clip shows Dianne (Kerry Cahill) lamenting that “Alexandria can’t get here, we’re on our own.” Is Alexandria still dealing with fallout from Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) attack? Have The Whisperers launched some other diabolical plan to prevent Alexandria from sending aid? Whatever the case, an isolated Hilltop is shown gearing up for battle as The Whisperers and their zombie horde surround the community.

SEE ‘The Walking Dead’ mid-season premiere recap: Top 5 moments from ‘Squeeze’ include a devastating explosion

It is important to note that at least some Alexandrians must make it to Hilltop in time for the fight. Aaron (Ross Marquand) can be spotted leading an armored battalion. That would seem to indicate that the caravan which departed Alexandria in episode 10 reaches its destination. Though outside of Aaron, it’s unclear if anyone from that group will be much help. Instead, it may put the injured Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Gamma/Mary (Thora Birch) on a deadly collision course with Alpha’s forces.

Will Hilltop fall? Who will survive the night? Watch the Whisperer War unfold when “The Walking Dead” continues Sunday, March 8.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions