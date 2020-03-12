‘The Walking Dead’ episode 12 preview trailer: ‘Walk With Us’ spells doom for residents of Hilltop [WATCH]

Flames engulf Hilltop Colony in a new preview trailer for the next episode of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” As the citizens scramble to fight off the invading Whisperers, is there any hope for the town? Watch the video teaser above for Season 10, Episode 12, “Walk With Us,” which airs Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.



The epic battle rages at Hilltop with zombies breaching the once sturdy city walls. As the camera pans to shots of our favorite survivors in distress, Carol (Melissa McBride) sounds hopeless in a voice-over. “Do you know what it feels like to want something so bad, you get people killed?” she asks. “And you have nothing to show for it?” She could finally get the chance to exact her revenge on Alpha (Samantha Morton) in this installment. Fans have cross their fingers for a brutal showdown between these two, but let’s hope Carol’s deteriorating judgement doesn’t lead to getting herself killed.

One key shot shows Ezekiel (Khary Payton) running through the battlefield with the children of Hilltop. Given that he and Daryl (Norman Reedus) made a pact to evacuate the kids to safety if the other person fell in battle, does that mean everyone’s favorite dog loving motorcycle man is in danger?

There is a chance Daryl falls prey to the vicious Alpha. At one point she hisses, “I do not have everything I want.” That could reference a rematch with Daryl, whose death would obviously demoralize any survivors of the war. Or it could reference Gamma/Mary (Thora Birch), who betrayed Alpha in order to aid the allied communities. Mary is seen covered in blood in the woods, which is not a fortuitous sign.

But Alpha is most likely referring to her daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who refused the offer to inherit control of The Whisperers. Alpha is not one to take betrayal lightly, so Lydia is living with a major target on her back. Most chilling of all is Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim that he has found “the thing you’re looking for.” With a new “Lucille” in his hand, the newly minted Whisperer leads Alpha to an ominous looking shack. Whoever is waiting inside may not make it out alive.

