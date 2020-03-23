‘The Walking Dead’ episode 13 recap: Top 6 moments from ‘What We Become’ include Michonne’s hellish acid trip

Episode 13 of “The Walking Dead” Season 10 begins with a flashback, but something is amiss. Laurie Holden’s long deceased Andrea is fleeing the horde from Hershel’s farm, exhaustedly fending off walkers as a hooded Michonne (Danai Gurira) looks on from afar (complete with her two chained zombie “pets”). In a disturbing twist, Michonne ignores Andrea’s cries for help and turns away. Her would-be friend screams and is devoured. This shocker is just the start of a trippy send-off episode for Michonne. Here are the 6 most intense moments of “What We Become.”

Virgil’s Family

Michonne is immediately suspicious of her new pal Virgil (Kevin Carroll) once they dock on Bloodsworth Island. To Michonne’s horror, he reveals three open graves for his undead family members. They are located inside a hospital facility overwhelmed with walkers. Michonne agrees to help retrieve their bodies, if only to speed up the process of finding munitions. An intense battle ensues inside the hospital after the clumsy Virgil alerts the zombies’s attention, but Michonne slays the creatures and saves Virgil in the nick of time. As they explore further, they stumble onto a room where a group of people committed suicide. Their reanimated bodies writhe, suspended in the air. Virigl’s wife and children are among them and Michonne helps to finally put his family to rest.

Betrayed

Virgil pleads with Michonne to wait until morning to go on the weapons search, but she wakes in the middle of the night to go searching by herself. Inside an abandoned operating room, she hears whispering from the other side of the wall. But before she can investigate further, Virgil appears and slams the door shut. None of Michonne’s angry demands for freedom move Virgil, and she eventually passes out.

When Michonne wakes, her sword is gone and a tray of food sits before her. Three other prisoners on the other side of the wall tell her how Virgil snapped long ago, as Michonne chews on food and drinks some tea. Unaware that folks would reanimate after any death, Virgil locked his family in the hospital to protect them and ultimately sealed their fate. Suddenly Michonne’s vision distorts and psychedelic colors spew from her hands. Virgil appears in the window and informs Michonne that “the island has a gift.” Michonne sees a younger hooded version of herself pass through the room. A strange root was in the tea, and Michonne is about to have one hell of a trip.

Visions of Another Life

Michonne’s first vision grants her a final goodbye with Siddiq (Avi Nash). But the smiling reunion with the dead doctor quickly turns vicious. “You were supposed to protect us,” he cries, “you let me die.” His face decays and morphs into a walker as Michonne forces herself to snap out of it. But the hooded figure appears once more and drags her back into the acid trip.

We are once more dropped into the alternate past where Michonne chooses to let Andrea die. That one choice ripples through the rest of Michonne’s life. She continues to live and suffer on her own, never joining up with the show’s core group as they make their way to the prison. She is eventually discovered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who admires her strength and adopts her as his chief lieutenant. As a member of The Saviors, Michonne murders Glenn and Heath during the attack on the satellite outpost. The vision then cuts to Negan’s infamous “eenie meenie miney moe” scene, but this time the villain gives Lucille to Michonne. “It’s your fault,” she growls, as she points Lucille at someone’s head. “Welcome to the new world.” Crunch. In the ensuing war, Michonne is eventually shot in the chest by one of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) arrows. She grasps for her weapon but is met with the barrel of Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) gun. This evil version of Michonne is killed by the man who would otherwise be her greatest love.

Mercy

Michonne wakes from her visions and vomits, with Virgil standing by her side. In a moment of quick thinking, she grabs the knife from her food tray and jams it into his leg. She escapes the room and frees the three remaining prisoners. Their first instinct is to get off the island, but Virgil has torched the boat they used. Eventually, they track him down and Michonne tackles him to the ground. The group urges her to kill him, but the hellish visions she endured make her reconsider. “Taking his life, you lose more of yourself,” says Michonne as she remembers the horrors unleashed by letting Andrea die. “But your mercy gives you something…peace.” There will be no revenge killing today, but one woman knocks out Virgil with the butt of her gun and handcuffs him. A fair compromise.

“Go Get Him”

Virgil shows Michonne to a storage closet where he kept her sword and belongings. As she gathers her things she spots something unexpected in the room: Rick’s boots. According to Virgil they were on a ship that washed ashore. The pair explore the main cabins of the vessel and Michonne discovers more evidence of her partner. An old cellphone with her likeness and Carl’s scratched into the surface. Michonne flies into tears and rage, thinking Virgil did something nefarious. He is adamant that he never met Rick, but offers to help fix the ship’s engine so she can go searching on the mainland.

Michonne radios home to Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ. When asked about The Whisperers, Judith tells a white lie: “We got em. Alpha can’t hurt us anymore.” Nevermind that Hilltop is destroyed and the horde is still out there, but it puts Mom’s mind at ease. Michonne is desperate to get home to her children, but Judith demands that she go find Rick. “What if he needs you more? What if he’s trying to come home and no one will help him? Go get him.” With her daughter’s blessing, Michonne sails north.

Caravan

Once docked, Michonne finds two new pets to keep her safe and dons a familiar hooded cloak. But she soon spots two survivors running towards something, one of them badly injured. “Will you help us?” the woman asks, “They won’t wait for us.” Michonne looks to where the woman is pointing and the camera reveals a massive caravan in the nearby valley. An organized assembly of thousands of people, on horseback and in vehicles, traveling north. Remembering her brutal visions about a life spent alone, she cuts down her pets and extends a helping hand: “c’mon.” This may be Danai Gurira’s exit from the television series, but it’s clear Michonne has many more adventures left in “The Walking Dead” universe.

