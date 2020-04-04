‘The Walking Dead’ episode 15 preview trailer: The Whisperers are on the move in ‘The Tower’

The ongoing health crisis has affected post-production work on the Season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead.” So, Sunday’s 15th episode, titled “The Tower,” will be the last episode to air for a while. Luckily, this installment looks absolutely epic thanks to a new teaser video. Watch the preview trailer above for Season 10, Episode 15, which airs April 5 on AMC.

The trailer begins with a horrifying image: The Whisperer horde has invaded Alexandria. Thousands of walkers litter the once peaceful streets, but there is oddly no sign of battle. Beta (Ryan Hurst) surveys the town from a perch atop the windmill and one of his minions informs him that there is no sign of people down below. Did the Alexandrians simply unlock the gate before fleeing their home? Beta orders his lieutenants to “prepare the guardians. We walk.” Further shots of the horde traversing through fields indicate that the final Whisperer battle may take place elsewhere.

Alexandria may be spared from destruction, but the members of the allied communities are still in danger. Judith (Cailey Fleming) is with Daryl (Norman Reedus) in the wilderness, and since Daryl was seen at Alexandria in the previous episode this should mean the duo escaped before the horde arrives. But moments later, Judith is hacking apart incoming zombies. Perhaps The Whisperers catch up to this new dynamic duo and Daryl is destined to battle Beta once more.

The teaser plays coy on showing any further images of a Whisperer battle, and instead focuses on Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) team in Pittsburgh. Newcomer Juanita “Princess” Sanchez is revealed to be friend, not foe, as she leads Eugene and company through paths around the city. Might she be aware of Stephanie and her mysterious group?

Some quick cuts of running and explosions indicate that the mission is put in jeopardy at some point. But Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) once again displays the level-headed assurance of a natural leader and focuses her troops. “There’s too many people counting on us,” she states, “this meeting isn’t an option.” Cross your fingers that Yumiko can get the group to Stephanie before the end of the episode!

