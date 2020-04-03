‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 death watch: Top 5 likeliest to die before the finale

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” has seen its share of bloodshed. Beloved veterans like Siddiq (Avi Nash) were shockingly eliminated, and new faces like Mary (Thora Birch) met their end just as viewers grew to love them. Just two episodes remain in this action packed season, which will feature The Whisperers on the move with a gargantuan zombie horde. That means more character exits are inevitable and it’s time for another “Walking Dead” death watch. These are the most likely characters to die before the season wraps.

Gabriel

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) has experienced quite the journey since his cowardly debut. Season 10 has seen Gabe grow more bold and brutal, having no problem torturing Whisperers because he thinks they can be easily broken. But Gabe wasn’t there for the Hilltop fire and his overconfidence against the ruthless group could lead to his downfall. The Whisperers have already murdered Alexandria council members Siddiq and Laura (Lindsley Register). If the villains really want to disrupt the community’s organized way of life, eliminating Gabe (the head of the council), would demolish the civilized government Alexandria has created.

SEE ‘The Walking Dead’ episode 14 recap: Top 5 moments from ‘Look at the Flowers’ include a sinister ghost and a zany new character

Rosita

Death has haunted Rosita (Christian Serratos) all season long. Her one-time lover Siddiq was murdered, reanimated as a zombie and tried to devour her baby Coco, and Rosita was forced to put the good doc down. If that wasn’t rough enough, visions of her baby’s death keep her up at night and she was wounded in a near fatal battle with Beta (Ryan Hurst). Is the grim reaper truly circling her and her family? She’s one of the best fighters in the allied communities, but her anxiety has already caused her to freeze up in a brawl once this season. One moment of hesitation in a rematch with Beta is all it would take for Rosita to fall.

Ezekiel

It would be cruel to kill off Ezekiel (Khary Payton) at this point. His beloved Kingdom is destroyed, his son murdered, his wife has left him, and a cancerous tumor on his neck is causing a rapid decline in health. But “The Walking Dead” is often cruel. Ezekiel has already outlived his comic counterpart, so he will either have a major new storyline…or feature in a major death. We have yet to see any facility in the zombie apocalypse that would be able to administer chemotherapy treatments to halt his cancer. With no options to improve his health, it’s quite easy to picture the brave king sacrificing himself in an effort to save those he loves.

Beta

“The Walking Dead” shocked viewers when the season’s Big Bad, Alpha (Samantha Morton) was killed in episode 12. Beta has assumed The Whisperer throne, and there’s plenty to suggest that this raving lunatic will survive. He’s sadistic, ruthless, possesses a massive horde of walkers, and is driven by bloodthirsty vengeance. Nevertheless, the show is foretelling a move to a new location and new community thanks to Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) trip to meet Stephanie. So it could be time to fully wrap up The Whisperer storyline, meaning someone has to finally get the drop on this imposing brute.

Magna

Something curious, and worrying, is happening with Magna’s (Nadia Hilker) narrative this season. The whole cave fiasco seems manufactured to bench Connie, so that actress Lauren Ridloff could film Marvel’s “The Eternals.” I’m not worried about her. But why would the writers also trap Magna underground as well? After her time with the horde, Magna ends her rocky relationship with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) shortly after their reunion. So what is next for this tough gal? In the comics, the couple stays together and Magna accompanies her girlfriend on Eugene’s trip, but in the series Magna urges Yumiko to go on the adventure without her. We should all be worried that the show is simply leaving her behind to be a casualty in the final Whisperer attack.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions