The Weeknd is the very, very, very early Grammy front-runner for Album of the Year, but who’s nipping at his heels?

We recently opened our Grammy predictions for Album of the Year, and there are already hundreds of music fans who have placed their bets in our predictions center. And based on the preliminary results, The Weeknd is the man to beat for his fourth studio album, “After Hours.” But the season is far from over, and nominations won’t come until the fall (if global health conditions allow). So what current albums could beat him, and what upcoming releases pose a threat?

“After Hours” was released on March 20 to some of The Weeknd’s strongest reviews. It has already produced two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 (“Heartless” and “Blinding Lights“), and it spent its first three weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That combo of critical and commercial success is tough to beat at the Grammys: just look at last year’s chart-topping critical darling “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish, which swept the Grammys this past January.

And The Weeknd already has a strong Grammy track record. He earned previous nominations for Album of the Year (“Beauty Behind the Madness”) and Record of the Year (“Can’t Feel My Face”), and he has won three times overall: Best R&B Performance for “Earned It” (2016) and Best Urban Contemporary Album for the aforementioned “Beauty Behind the Madness” (2016) and “Starboy” (2018).

As of this writing The Weeknd gets leading odds of 15/2 is backed by 16 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy nominations and 13 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ predictions results. But close behind with 17/2 odds is Dua Lipa‘s even more acclaimed “Future Nostalgia” with 17/2 odds and Post Malone‘s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” with 23/2 odds. So it’s way too early to call this race, but it’s clear who the pacesetters are.

