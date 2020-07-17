Will the Emmys toss a coin to this viral song from ‘The Witcher’ for Best Music and Lyrics?

“The Witcher” is an action-adventure fantasy epic that premiered its first season on Netflix in December. So naturally one of its best chances for an Emmy might be … for songwriting? “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” (watch the lyric video above) became a viral hit with a number of fan covers and remixes appearing online in the months since. Now that song — which was written by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Jenny Klein — is on the awards ballot for Best Music and Lyrics. O Valley of Plenty, can you spare a nomination?

“The Witcher” is based on a series of novels about the title character, Geralt of Rivia, who hunts demons but is loathed by much of the public. The song is brand new to the series and was introduced to the show in episode two, “Four Marks,” in which Geralt (Henry Cavill) meets Jaskier (Joey Batey), a bard who literally sings his praises and follows him on his adventures.

“Four Marks” was written by Klein, so she also wrote the lyrics for the song, in which Jaskier encourages generosity to Geralt for his feats of derring-do. Klein took inspiration from the novels as well as the series itself, and then turned the tune over to Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, who also composed the musical score for the series. The rest is history.

This wouldn’t be the first time such a fantasy adventure earned a nom for songwriting. “Xena: Warrior Princess” had an entire musical episode and earned two bids for Best Music and Lyrics in 1999 (“Hearts Are Hurting” and “The Love of Your Love”). And the Medieval-inspired comedy “Galavant” (which was entirely a musical) was nominated in 2016 for the song “A New Season.”

“Toss a Coin” became more of a crossover hit than those previous contenders, though this songwriting category is crowded with big names like The Weeknd (“American Dad” and “Saturday Night Live”), John Legend (“Godfather of Harlem”) and Sara Bareilles (“Central Park”), to name a few. And voters often gravitate to comedy songs from “SNL” and the Tony Awards, so it remains to be seen how much crossover there is between the fans who rallied around the song online and the television academy’s music branch. Do you think “The Witcher’s” hard work will finally pay off?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?