‘The Young and the Restless’ star Greg Rikaart confirms he has coronavirus: ‘This has been the hardest experience of my life’

Greg Rikaart had been feeling under the weather, and on March 23 the star of “The Young and the Restless” finally confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus, joining a long list of famous sufferers including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and Debi Mazar. Scroll down to see his full Instagram post.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life,” he explained. ” Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated.” He reports suffering from a fever for 11 days and coming down with pneumonia. He had posted about his symptoms six days earlier but said, “THREE offices refused to see me, including my primary GP, b/c I didn’t meet the CDC threshold.”

Rikaart is best known for playing Kevin Fisher on “Y&R,” a role he originally played for 15 years from 2003 to 2018 and then returned to in 2019. In-between he played con artist Leo Stark on “Days of Our Lives.” He earned five Daytime Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor for “Y&R,” winning in 2005. He was nominated again in that category for “Days” in 2019. But all four daytime soaps — “General Hospital” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” in addition to “Y&R” and “Days” — have shut down production due to the pandemic. It turns out with good reason.

But there’s good news. “I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started,” he added. “So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have.” Feel better soon!