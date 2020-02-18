‘The Young and the Restless’ previews its Victor Newman 40th anniversary special [WATCH]

“You don’t begin to understand the power of Victor Newman,” says the man himself, played by Eric Braeden, in a preview of his 40th anniversary special on “The Young and the Restless.” Don’t we know it. Watch that preview above, and check out the tribute episode when it airs on Wednesday, February 19.

That’s right, Braeden has starred on “Y&R” for 40 years now — or rather, 40 years and 11 days since he made his first appearance on the CBS soap opera on February 8, 1980. Since then the Newman family has become a cornerstone of the series, not to mention pillars of the Genoa City business community.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Victor was most famously paired with Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott), who has been on the “Y&R” canvas even longer than Victor. The supercouple produced a son, Nick Newman, who has been played by Joshua Morrow on the show since 1994. And their daughter Victoria Newman was popularized by Heather Tom from 1990 to 2003 and has been played by Amelia Heinle since 2005; both actresses won Emmys for their portrayals.

This being a soap opera, of course, Victor’s romantic entanglements extended beyond his marriage to Nikki. His relationship with Ashley Abbott produced a daughter, Abby (played by Melissa Ordway since 2013). And he also had a son with Hope Wilson, the vengeful ne’er-do-well Adam Newman, a sinister role that earned Emmy nominations for Michael Muhney and Justin Hartley and has been played by Mark Grossman since 2019.

But one of Victor’s longest-running relationships has been with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), his longtime business rival and bitter enemy. So one can’t understate the influence Victor Newman has had on “Y&R” and the storylines he has spawned over the years. So it’s perhaps surprising that the 78-year-old Braeden has only won one Emmy in his entire four-decade tenure on the show. He claimed Best Actor in 1998, and he hasn’t even been nominated since 2004.

Have we taken him for granted? Watch the special episode on Wednesday and let us know what your favorite Victor Newman memories are in our comments and here in our forums.

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.