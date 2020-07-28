The Emmys’ drama series lineup is broadcast-less once again after ‘This Is Us” snub

After three straight Best Drama Series Emmy nominations, NBC’s “This Is Us” was left out in the cold on Tuesday, marking the first broadcast-less lineup in four years.

The eight drama series nominees all hail from cable or streaming services: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

“This Is Us,” which was in 10th place in our odds, has been the broadcast flag bearer since its initial drama series nomination in 2017. Before that, CBS’ “The Good Wife” was the last broadcast series to be nominated in 2011 as cable and streaming started to dominate.

In terms of wins, it’s even more bleak: The last Big Four show to take home drama series was Fox’s “24” in 2006.

“This Is Us” received five nominations on Tuesday. The tearjerker took a hit earlier this year when it missed out on a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for drama ensemble, the category in which it was the two-time defending champ. The show’s support has always primarily been from the thespians — before this year, of its 27 Emmy bids, 18 were for acting, and it nabbed seven acting nominations last year. This year? It “only” got three acting nominations for Sterling K. Brown, and guest stars Ron Cephas Jones and Phylicia Rashad.

