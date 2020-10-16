‘This Is Us’ Season 5 trailer features the Pearsons grappling with COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and an engagement

“This Is Us” has always tried to reflect the everyday problems of an ordinary American family, and based on the new trailer for the upcoming fifth season, the show will soon be hitting even closer to home. Ahead of the show’s two-hour premiere on Oct. 27, NBC released the Season 5 trailer Friday with brand new scenes of the Pearson family wearing masks as COVID-19 will be incorporated into the show.

Additionally, as Sterling K. Brown previously revealed, Season 5 will be covering the Black Lives Matter movement, which the trailer essentially confirms, with Randall (Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and their kids watching footage of protests on TV. At one point, Randall dejectedly states, “What we’re dealing with as a people, it’s just so tragic.” Watch the Season 5 trailer above.

The trailer picks up where last season left off following the major blowup between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall. We eventually see what could be an attempt at reconciliation as Randall knocks on Kevin’s door and they share a quiet look. In another scene, it is the Big 3’s 40th birthday, but he admits to Beth that he isn’t even sure when his actual birthday is. “I’ll never really know what happened that day,” he says, as we see flashbacks of a young William (Ron Cephas Jones) carrying baby Randall. Beth later tells Randall that the pain he’s feeling won’t last forever, but their love will.

Meanwhile, Kevin is dealing with his own situation, casually telling Kate (Chrissy Metz) that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is now his fiancée, following the revelation in the Season 4 finale that she’s pregnant with his twins. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Madison is not rocking a ring on that finger in a shot of Kevin rubbing her belly, but, of course, that doesn’t meant he couldn’t have popped the question after that.

The only character who seems relatively carefree in the trailer is Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whom we last saw agreeing to do the clinical trial in Missouri to treat her memory decline. “I don’t know what it is, you guys, but I just feel like magic,” she tells her children in the trailer, with an extra pep in her step. It remains to be seen if Rebecca did indeed go through with the trial and is now on the upswing.

“This Is Us” will return with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on NBC.

