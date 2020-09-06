Thomas Day confesses why he withdrew from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and the reason is exactly what you thought

If you suspected that football might be the reason why Thomas Day withdrew from the “America’s Got Talent” live shows, you’d be right. The 17-year-old singer and athlete from Brentwood, TN recently confessed to “AGT” fans via Cameo, “So what happened was, I withdrew because I couldn’t make it because of football.” The talented teen added he has “music coming out” soon, so he hasn’t completely put his singing career behind him.

Thomas was originally supposed to appear in the third week of Quarterfinals, but he was replaced at the last minute by singer Nolan Neal. It was assumed Thomas would perform in the fourth Quarterfinals group, but then singing duo Broken Roots was asked back instead to take his spot. Gold Derby learned on August 28 that Thomas had officially dropped out of the reality TV show, but no specific reason was given. Until now.

“I am still pursuing music and in college I’m gonna be pursuing music,” Thomas added on Cameo. “But that’s the truth. I wish there was something more to it … It makes me so sad that I can’t perform, it really does.” He previously admitted on the show that he was being drafted by college football teams.

Thomas’ original June 2 episode was one of the most viral from this 15th season. As you’ll recall, judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum all raved about his performance of “Break My Heart Again.” However, Howie Mandel earned boos when he called it “stiff.” Thomas was next seen in the Judge Cuts, which is where Howie completely changed his tune and happily joined with the others in sending the teenager through to the live shows.

Next week on “AGT” is the first round of Semifinals, with the following 10 acts being announced to perform: singer Archie Williams, singing duo Double Dragon, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, aerialist Alan Silva, dance group Dance Town Family, drummer Malik Dope, spoken word artist Brandon Leake and singers/guitarists Broken Roots.

