Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz (‘Middleditch and Schwartz’ variety specials): ‘It is very weird to watch yourself improvise’ [WATCH]

“There was a lot of pressure going in,” explains Thomas Middleditch about the Neflix comedy specials “Middleditch and Schwartz.” He continues, “It felt like failing was going to be detrimental to it being tried in the future. It was frustrating that improv always feels like a cabaret act; where you pay five dollars, see it and who cares if it’s good or bad.” Click on the videos above to watch our separate interviews with both Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (“Space Force”).

“Middleditch and Schwartz” are three comedy specials that use the comedic art of long form improv. In these specials, the duo turns a conversation with an audience member into a fifty-minute story. And the two men play all the characters. The three episodes rise to absurdist heights ranging from a ghost officiating a parking lot wedding to an alien crashing a contract law lecture.

Schwartz explains that the magic of improv is that “the audience does not know more than me. We are finding out everything at exactly the same time. When you are watching a TV show the audience is learning something that the actor already knows. Anything that happens is stored in our minds and the audience’s minds at exactly the same time. There’s that fun thing if they forget about something and we bring it back later on. They were there when it happened to begin with. There’s that shared celebration when it happens.”

Schwartz admits, “It is very weird to watch yourself improvise. Any mistake you do is there. In a stand-up special if you don’t like a joke you can cut it out. You can’t really cut a big chunk with us because it’s a story. In one scene from the special, it’s just two people talking. There’s no props, Thomas is on a chair and I sit down next to him. That’s it for six or seven minutes. It was like, ‘whoa. We kept the audience excited for seven minutes without moving.’”

The comedic duo have been working together for years. Middleditch says that “Ben is an incredible problem solver and he’s a good story breaker. I know whatever I’ll do, even if it’s truly bat-shit he will be able to make sense of it, contextualize it and weave it into the narrative. If I can use a loom analogy.”

Schwartz also reflects that his partner makes him look good: “It’s like jumping off from something and being freed up. He will be right there with me and we will create together. I don’t feel weird about taking risks. I know that we are safe with him. I love his wide range of characters that are kind of insane but perfect for an improv show. We make up the perfect team because we don’t have the skill set of the other.”

Middleditch reveals, “Improv is pretty scary to say ‘hey, we want an hour of your airtime and we don’t know what it will be about’. Hopefully we get to do it more. There are so many other good improv acts that hopefully will get a shot.”

The specials are eligible at this year’s Emmy awards in the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category. Middleditch is also contending in the Best Comedy race for the final time on “Silicon Valley.” Schwartz is on the ballot for Best Comedy Supporting Actor in “Space Force.”

