Thunderstorm Artis was robbed of ‘The Voice’ win, say 31% of viewers

On “The Voice” season 18 finale on Tuesday, Todd Tilghman pulled off a win over Thunderstorm Artis, who had been the frontrunner all season long. In our overnight poll, 31% of those weighing in wanted Thunderstorm to win and think that he was robbed of the season 18 title. Todd did not merit a majority of votes from “The Voice” fans and has only 39% of the total tally as of this writing.

Toneisha Harris, who made “The Voice” history as the first Instant Save artist in the final not to be eliminated at the outset, is at 21%. The other two contenders in the Top 5 registered in the single digits: CammWess (5%) and Micah Iverson (4%).

What do you think? Did Todd Tilghman deserve to win “The Voice”? Or do you think Thunderstorm Artis was robbed of the season 18 championship? Even though he lost on May 19, this singer from Hawaii could end up the big winner. His talents were showcased in the finale as he got the chance to sing three songs.

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, be sure to do so in the poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to give us your thoughts on this edition of “The Voice” as well as your opinions of the four coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

Audition Song: “Blackbird”

Battle Song: “Stay”

Knockout Song: “Preach”

Top 17: “Summertime”

Top 9: “Home”

Top 5: Cover – “What a Wonderful World”; Original – “Sedona”; Duet – “You’ll Be in My Heart”

CammWess (Team John Legend)

Audition Song: “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)”

Battle Song: “Senorita”

Knockout Song: “Say Something”

Top 17: “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Top 9: “Rainbow”

Top 5: Cover – “Purple Rain”; Original – “Save It For Tomorrow”; Duet – “Rocket Man”

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Battle Song: “”Good as Hell”

Knockout Song: “Diamonds”

Top 17: “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

Top 9: “Because You Loved Me”

Top 5: Cover – “Faithfully”; Original – “My Superhero”; “ Duet – Don’t Stop”

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Audition Song: “All I Want”

Battle Song: “Someone You Loved”

Knockout Song: “Graveyard”

Top 17: “Your Song”

Top 9: “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”

Top 5: Cover – “Chasing Cars”; Original – “Butterflies”; Duet – “I Run to You”

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton)

Audition Song: “We’ve Got Tonight”

Battle Song: “Ghost in This House”

Knockout Song:”Anymore”

Top 17: “Glory of Love”

Top 9: “Love, Me”

Top 5: Cover – “I Can Only Imagine”; Original – “Long Way Home”; Duet – “Authority Song”

