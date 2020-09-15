‘Tiger King’ goes 0-for-5 at Monday’s Creative Arts Emmys, but it can still win the big prize on Saturday

If you were watching Monday’s live stream of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys (and we were — watch our reactions here), then you definitely heard the name “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” a lot. But not when it came to the winners. Indeed, Netflix’s behemoth docu-series lost five Emmys at the virtual ceremony: directing, music composition, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. However, there’s still hope on the horizon as the big prize — Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series — doesn’t get handed out until Saturday, September 19.

During Saturday’s upcoming ceremony, “Tiger King” will face off against ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” Hulu’s “Hillary,” PBS’s “American Masters” and HBO’s “McMillion$.” None of these contenders took home any Emmys on Monday night, so it’s an even playing field heading into the final night of Creative Arts. Of note, Netflix has dominated this program category in recent years, winning for “Making a Murderer” (2016), “Wild Wild Country” (2018) and “Our Planet” (2019). Will “Tiger King” follow suit?

If you’ve been living under a rock, “Tiger King” lifts the veil on private zoos in America via an epic feud between zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Yes, she’s the one that’s inexplicably now on “Dancing With the Stars.” The series focuses on the bad blood between these two personalities, including name-calling, threats, defamatory videos and lawsuits. Their story ends rather dramatically with Exotic going to jail after he allegedly hires someone to murder Baskin.

Here’s a complete list of the five Emmy categories “Tiger King” has competed in so far:

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

X — Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory”

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11”

Nadia Hallgren, “Becoming”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Jason Hehir, “The Last Dance”

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Kamasi Washington, “Becoming”

Amanda Jones, “Home”

Pinar Toprak and Alex Kovacs, “McMillion$”

Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth and Albert Fox, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

X — Laura Karpman, “Why We Hate”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“American Factory”

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“The Last Dance”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

X — “Apollo 11”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Cheer”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

