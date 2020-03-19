Will serving up her vulnerable side earn Tina Fey (‘Modern Love’) her 10th Emmy?

We are used to “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey being a funny lady, whether she is scathingly mocking Sarah Palin or is inhabiting her insecure alter-ego TV writer Liz Lemon on “30 Rock.” But as part of Amazon’s anthology series, “Modern Love,” based on a weekly column that runs in The New York Times that spotlights true-life stories from the heart, the actress shows a more exposed side to her personality where humor doesn’t act as a shield. While she gets a few zingers, enough for her supporting role to qualify as comedic, she invests in expressing an uneasiness and insecurity in her character’s lifestyle.

In the fourth episode of the series, “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive,” her Manhattanite Sarah could have stepped out of a Woody Allen film. We witness the stay-at-home mom of a tween daughter and son in high school attending couples therapy with her self-absorbed actor husband Dennis (John Slattery from “Mad Men”). They have been trying to get their act together for with a counselor but to little avail. “I’m tired,” says Sarah. “I’m unhappy.” Then she declares, “You know what? I think it’s over.”

We then jump back in time to six months before when husband and wife go out to the movies and watch a revival showing of the 2005 Oscar-winning doc “March of the Penguins.” When Sarah grows upset after a penguin couple on-screen discovers that their egg that they have been carefully guarding is broken, she runs off to call her children while an oblivious Dennis chows down on his tub of popcorn.

As they walk home, Sarah is still agitated. She asks if they are like a penguin couple, “staying together to keep our kids alive.” When she suggests that they have nothing else in common and that it will be hard to find common ground when they do leave, Dennis suggests they will go on a cruise. Her reply: “A 40-year cruise?” At their next meeting with their therapist, Sarah notes how, because he is an actor of some renown, he is always being taken care of on set. His meals, his snacks, his hair — all are taken care of. She resents his air of privilege and how he shuts her out of his interactions tied to his career.

When they are told to take up some activity together, be it drawing or dance classes, they settle on tennis instead. At first, Dennis doesn’t want to follow the game’s rules because he doesn’t know them. That frustrates his wife, especially because he is more involved in winning and not just satisfied to play the game with his partner in life.

But after they leave their final therapy session, Sarah takes her husband to task verbally at a restaurant, saying he never shares the fun parts of his showbiz lifestyle, whether it’s screenings or parties or simply being introduced to his well-known cohorts. “I envy your life and who you get to be.” Her observations finally strike a nerve and he listens without making a sardonic observation or shrugging off her feelings. Instead, he says she is right while adding, “I am five years away from being tragic.”

Two years later, they are sending their son off to college. Afterwards, they decide to play tennis together, following the right rules and enjoying the back and forth pace of the game. They are finally sympatico — in other words, a true love match. What is interesting is the column that the episode is based on was written by “Rescue Me” actor Denis Leary‘s wife Ann. And yet any long-married couple can certainly relate to some of the hard issues involved in keeping alive that spark of interest in a long-time union.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 14

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 14. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions