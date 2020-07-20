Tom Bergeron just debunked this theory about his and Erin Andrews’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dismissals

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are still searching for answers after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were axed last week in favor of new host Tyra Banks, but Bergeron wants to nip one theory in the bud.

On Sunday, a fan suggested in the comments of one of Bergeron’s Instagram posts that the duo was fired in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. “I understand with the whole movement going on and everything I do cause I support the movement 100% however Tom is a great host who is inclusive and an ally,” the fan wrote. “I think if they wanted to do this for the movement they should have kept at least one of you.”

“Hadn’t planned to say any more about my departure yet but, as a supporter of the @Blklivesmatter movement, I can assure you that wasn’t the reason,” Bergeron responded.

For what it’s worth, judge Carrie Ann Inaba has also corrected erroneous reports dubbing Banks the show’s first Black female host when, in fact, the first was Lisa Canning, who co-hosted the first season with Bergeron in 2005. “I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling her. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin,” Inaba said on “The Talk” in an episode scheduled to air Tuesday. “I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she’s a strong, powerful woman.”

ABC and BBC Studios, which produces “Dancing,” said last Monday that Bergeron, an original host, and Andrews, who joined in 2014, were dropped as the show heads in a “new creative direction.” The next day, Banks was announced as the new host and executive producer. The supermodel teased that the changes will be “next level” on “Good Morning America.”

Bergeron reflected on his career in that same Instagram post, which included a photo of him and Dick Van Dyke. “My ‘career,’ which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows. And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you’ve idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are,” he wrote. “To all of you friends I’ve yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I’m humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with.”

In response to a fan worried that he might retire, the 65-year-old assured, “Not retiring.”

“Dancing” is scheduled to air Mondays at 8/7c this fall.

