Tom Bergeron (‘The Masked Singer’ Taco) exit interview: ‘This was the most work I’ve done in years!’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” panel was stumped once again when none of them had any clue that “Dancing With the Stars” host and comedian Tom Bergeron was hiding behind the Taco mask (watch above). Bergeron AKA Taco was eliminated on Wednesday, March 4 after failing to snag as many votes as Banana, Frog and Kitty. Despite Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger knowing Bergeron personally, they nor fellow panelists Ken Jeong and T-Pain had any idea he had been serenading them for weeks.

“Jenny!” Bergeron exclaimed as he pulled off his mask. “Jenny wrote the blurb on the cover of my book about 10 years ago, Robin has been on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Nicole won ‘Dancing With the Stars’! Of the regular panelists, the only one who is not a friend, not surprisingly, is Ken,” Bergeron joked.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ concert tour begins sooner than you think: Get all the details right here

For their final guesses, Robin and Ken both picked comedian Martin Short, Nicole thought it was singing legend Barry Manilow, Jenny speculated Taco was talk show host Jerry Springer and T-Pain had a feeling it was Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammar. Did YOU correctly guess Tom Bergeron was the Taco?

Despite the panel failing to pin down the Taco’s identity, there were hints hidden throughout his clue packages over the weeks. The bowl of baked beans represented Bergeron’s hometown of Boston. The stack of VHS tapes was a clue to his hosting of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” In fact, the mystery friend in Bergeron’s latest clue package was none other than fellow “AFHV” host, Bob Saget. Lastly, Taco gave Nicole a friendship bracelet that said “Kiss,” in reference to her perfect score on “Dancing With the Stars” to the Prince classic.

SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?

Bergeron’s career as a radio DJ, comedian and television personality has spanned nearly 40 years and earned him two Emmy Awards and a Critics’ Choice Award. He hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 2001-2015 and has been holding things together on “Dancing With the Stars” since 2005. But after all of his years in the business, Bergeron’s parting words in his “The Masked Singer” exit interview were telling — “This was the most work I’ve done in years!”

Bergeron became the third contestant eliminated in Group B following Tony Hawk (Elephant) and Dionne Warwick (Mouse). Now just three performers remain in Group B — Banana, Frog and Kitty. They will advance to the Super 9 to face off against Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle from Group A and three yet-to-be-seen characters from Group C.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions