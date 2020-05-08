Emmys flashback: Before Tom Pelphrey was a contender for ‘Ozark,’ he already had 2 wins for ‘Guiding Light’ [WATCH]

Many TV fans are hearing Tom Pelphrey‘s name for the first time this season thanks to his standout role as Laura Linney‘s bipolar brother in the third season of Netflix‘s “Ozark.” He’s been steadily rising in our Emmy odds for Best Drama Supporting Actor, but Emmys are actually old hat for Pelphrey. He’s already got two, which he won more than a decade ago in daytime for his breakthrough role on “Guiding Light.” Take a look back at his first victory in 2006 above.

In 2004, when he was 22-years-old, Pelphrey joined the cast of “GL” as the hot-headed Jonathan Randall, the long lost son of Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer). He was a hit with Daytime Emmy voters right out of the gate, earning his first of four consecutive nominations for Best Younger Actor in 2005. He ended up winning half of those, prevailing in 2006 and 2008. He left his full-time role on the show in 2007, but returned for stints in 2008 and for the long-running soap’s final episodes in 2009 before it was cancelled.

“I’m very grateful. The people I get to work with in my opinion are the strongest cast of actors in daytime,” he said of his “GL” co-stars. Soon he could be thanking his “Ozark” co-stars as well. As of this writing we rank him fourth for Best Drama Supporting Actor with 7/1 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Two of the Expert journalists we’ve polled and five of our Editors say he’ll win, and if he does, he would be the first ever to follow up a Daytime Emmy victory for Best Younger Actor with a win in primetime.

