Craziest Tony Awards ever! What’s eligible? When will winners be revealed? [Video and audio podcast]

Those notorious Broadway budinskies Michael Musto (Queerty), Brian Lipton (Cititour) and Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and Sam Eckmann are really befuddled, even irked by the strange state of this year’s Tony Awards derby because of the pandemic. Sure, we know that the nominations will be announced this Thursday, Oct 15 at noon ET, but we don’t really know much else. Which shows and performances, definitively, are eligible? We don’t even know when winners will be announced.

Just think about all of those outrageous topics that give the four of us so much fodder to have a great bitch session! Watch our video slugfest above or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Huzzahs to Sam for digging the deepest to get us some of these answers early. Check out his analysis of the top races:

Also:

BELOW: Audio podcast version of our chat: