Tony Dalton (‘Better Call Saul’): ‘You have no idea how crazy this is gonna get’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“You have no idea how crazy this is gonna get,” reveals “Better Call Saul” star Tony Dalton about the current fifth season of the series. Watch our exclusive full video interview with him above. He continues, “In the next three episodes it gets out of control. It’s really crazy what these guys wrote.” The actor was tight-lipped about specifics but used these cryptic words to describe the season’s end: “home, crazy and escape.”

Dalton joined “Better Call Saul” towards the end of season 4. He plays Lalo Salamanca, a member of the Juarez drug cartel. Lalo was a highly anticipated character for the series as he is referenced in Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) first episode of “Breaking Bad,” although was never seen in the series. Dalton describes, “Lalo has intensity but he’s also light-hearted. He can be dangerous but at the same time you want to get along with him. It’s a breath of fresh air to see somebody that doesn’t take things so seriously as far as the bad guys are concerned. As an actor you don’t want to overdo it on either side; where he becomes a clown or a serious Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) type.”

This season has seen Lalo call Saul for legal assistance. This has allowed these two characters to interact for the first time. The actor explains that “Lalo likes Saul. This charming, mouthy guy. Lalo sees himself in him. He sees this smart-assy guy, who’s talky and gets his way out of trouble. That’s why he likes him so much.”

DISCUSSBetter Call Saul Season 5

On Lalo’s fate Dalton wonders, “What the hell’s going to happen to this guy? But whatever happens I’m grateful to be part of it. I can’t even tell you. I could die in the next one and you don’t know. I’m really thankful for the work I get to do. It’s not real, it’s not like somebody’s going to kill me. Sooner or later it’s gonna end. If it ends in the next episode with me dying I’m very grateful for what I had. Sometimes it’s even better to be in it just a little bit. It’s also great to be in it longer. Either way it’s good. I’m super grateful.”

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions