Tony Hawk (‘The Masked Singer’ Elephant) interview after stunning unmasking: ‘I didn’t want to go much further’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” panel once again found themselves stunned on Wednesday’s episode when none of them were able to guess skateboard legend Tony Hawk was hiding underneath the Elephant mask. The X Games legend didn’t plan to go home so early, but admitted he wasn’t crushed by the defeat. “I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further,” he revealed in his end-of-show interview. “Thank you for listening!” Watch his performance of “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure above.

For their final guesses Jenny McCarthy picked cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ken Jeong was certain is was politician Beto O’Rourke, Nicole Scherzinger went out on a limb with DJ Steve Aoki and Robin Thicke thought it might be X Games stuntman Travis Pastrana. Did YOU correctly guess Tony Hawk was the Elephant?

Despite the panel failing to pin down Elephant’s identity, there were plenty of clues pointing in that direction. A mention of canvassing park benches was a reference to Hawk skating in San Diego parks. The birds in the clue package were a hint to Tony’s last name and his skateboard company, “Birdhouse.” In addition, Hawk chose to sing “Friday I’m in Love” because he and his wife chose a Cure song for their wedding.

Hawk is a 10-time X Games gold medalist who completed the first documented 900 on a skateboard. He has also licensed a successful video game series and is one of the pioneers of modern vertical skateboarding. Hawk has an extensive filmography as a stuntman including “Escape From L.A.” in which he doubled for Peter Fonda in a tsunami wave scene.

Hawk became the first singer unmasked from Group B this season. Remaining to sing again next week are The Banana, The Frog, The Kitty, The Mouse and The Taco. The top three will join Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger from Group A and three yet-to-be-seen characters from Group C in the Super 9. Who do YOU think will be eliminated next?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions