Emmy update: Tony Shalhoub still leads Dan Levy in Experts’ odds for Best Comedy Supporting Actor

All season long, Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) has been the odds-on front-runner to win Best Comedy Supporting Actor at the 2020 Emmys, and that still hasn’t changed now that nominations voting is over. In fact, a leading 19 of our 31 Emmy Experts predict a second consecutive victory for the “Mrs. Maisel” scene-stealer, compared to 10 who think “Schitt’s Creek” creator/writer/actor Dan Levy will prevail. The other two prognosticators throw their support at Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Shalhoub is already a four-time Emmy champ, having won three times in Best Comedy Actor for “Monk” (2003, ’05, ’06) and once in Best Comedy Supporting Actor for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2019). However, Shalhoub is not unbeatable for this current role. The first time he was nominated for playing Abraham “Abe” Weissman in 2018, he lost to Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

Here are the 19 Experts predicting a victory for Shalhoub: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

To compare, 10 Experts think Levy will win his first career trophy thanks to the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” which focused heavily on his character David Rose’s impending marriage. They are: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Chris Harnick (E!), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine).

As for the other two Emmy Experts, Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) and Tim Gray (Variety) both pick Brown to win for his role as Reggie, Shy Baldwin’s (Leroy McClain) manager on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Brown is already a two-time champ for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) and “This Is Us” (2017), so he’s clearly an Emmy favorite.

